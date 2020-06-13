Coronavirus: US CDC records 2,038,344 COVID-19 cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
On Friday, the US recorded 941 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as infection rates wax and wane around the country.
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 23:26 - GMT 20:26