Indian migrant workers in Qatar make plea for repatriation

Indian migrant workers in Qatar, saying they have faced problems, including job loss, lack of accommodation and food, have asked on Twitter for their embassy to help repatriate them. One video showed Indian migrants standing in a long line outside the embassy in Doha.
treating Indians at @IndEmbDoha really intolerable. Approached for repatriation flights via whatsapp,email after reg , but noreply since Apr27. Security at gate not allowing inside & treat as cattle. wait 8.30-1.00 at 43°C. #VandeBharatMission @DrSJaishankar @MOS_MEA @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ilp74N9QoM— Durairaj (@durairaj2021) June 10, 2020
Please help evacuate us Qatar to Odisha. 250 people. We are under extreme distress. More than 3 months jobless, medical issues, pregnant ladies, workers, short term visa, etc.. pls help us with evacuation flight.— Anil (@Anil73818230) June 12, 2020
SHOW MORE
@KTRTRS Sir plz help me I'm stuck in Qatar here's my visa sponsor cheat me he's torcher to me everyday no food no room no money I'm stay in road I want my passport I go back to India plz help me Anna 😭😭😭🙏 not good my health pic.twitter.com/0PqAldMfgI— Maruthi prasad jonnadula (@Jmp59533715) June 11, 2020