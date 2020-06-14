CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Bahrain detects 514 new cases as recoveries rise to 12,818

A man uses a cloth as a face mask in a central souq in Manama. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 14 June 2020
Text size A A A

Bahrain detected 514 new cases of the novel coronavirus after 7,571 COVID-19 tests were conducted, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 18,227, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the newly reported cases, 281 were found among expatriate workers, 230 new cases were of people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals, and three people who had travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, 628 people recovered from the virus, increasing total number of recoveries in the country to 12,818.

Currently, 138 cases are receiving treatment, out of which 18 are in a critical condition, according to the ministry.

A total of 5,352 people are stable, the ministry said, adding that the death toll in the country is currently 39.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top