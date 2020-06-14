Coronavirus: Bahrain detects 514 new cases as recoveries rise to 12,818

Bahrain detected 514 new cases of the novel coronavirus after 7,571 COVID-19 tests were conducted, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 18,227, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
Out of 7571 COVID-19 tests carried out on 13 June 2020, 514 new cases have been detected among 281 expatriate workers, 230 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 3 are travel related. There were 628 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 12818— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 14, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51