Coronavirus: Oman reports jump in cases as total rises to 23,481

Oman reported on Sunday a jump of 1,404 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 23,481, according to the Ministry of Health.
Out of the new cases, 1,004 were reported in non-Omani expatriates, while 400 were detected in Omani citizens.
Five people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the COVID-19 death toll in Oman to 104.
Meanwhile, 924 people recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries in the country is now 8,454, the ministry said.
Thirty-nine people were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35