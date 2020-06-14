Coronavirus: Over 700 deaths in the US in the last 24 hours, records Johns Hopkins

The United States has recorded another 734 coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 115,347, according to a tally Saturday by Johns Hopkins University.
The world’s top economy is the most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections – 2,071,782 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (12:30 a.m. GMT Sunday), a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The US continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as infection rates wax and wane around the country.
“It’s important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented. And that the pandemic has not ended,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.
President Donald Trump’s administration allows that there are new flare-ups in coronavirus caseloads in some states but insists there will be no shutdown of the economy if a second full-blown wave arises.
Read more:
Coronavirus: US CDC records 2,038,344 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Americans drinking bleach and washing food with disinfectants, finds CDC
WHO’s Tedros calls for any coronavirus vaccine to be shared as a public good
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 06:28 - GMT 03:28