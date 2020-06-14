Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 4,233 new cases, highest daily rise so far

Saudi Arabia reported 4,233 new cases of coronavirus and 40 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 127,541 and the virus-related death toll to 972, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The new cases were the highest number of daily reported cases in the country so far.

The capital Riyadh saw a total of 1,1735 new infections in the last 24 hours alone, according to the ministry.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in city has mainly been detected among young people who may not have been following precautionary measures, an official at the Kingdom’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali on Sunday said that 90 percent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Riyadh, adding that citizens and resident in the area must adhere to social distancing measures.

The second largest number of new cases was confirmed in Jeddah, where a total of 352 infections were reported.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (4233) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (40) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2172) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (84,720) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/MkX5GEgkV2 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 14, 2020

The other cases were detected in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 84,720 after 2,172 people recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Abd al-Ali advised the public to follow all preventative measures to ensure that everyone in the country is protected against the virus.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59