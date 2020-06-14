Coronavirus: UAE detects 304 new cases as rate of infection continues to decrease

The United Arab Emirates reported a drop in the number of daily new cases, with 304 infections reported since Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, according to WAM.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 42,294.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases were discovered after more than 43,000 tests were conducted across the UAE, according to the ministry.

One person died of the virus in the UAE on Sunday, which brings the virus-related death toll to 289.

Meanwhile, 27,462 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The UAE has begun loosening restrictions in some of its emirates, except in the capital Abu Dhabi, where a ban on entry and exit has been imposed.

Dubai on Friday allowed public swimming pools to reopen and the ban on water sports activities was lifted, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Sports Council.

The mandate, based on the directives of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, is limited to hotel establishments, health club and gyms, recreation clubs as well as residential and commercial facilities.

However, individuals, groups and businesses must adhere to a detailed list of preventative measures issued, according to the statement.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 17:21 - GMT 14:21