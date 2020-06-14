Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 36, lowest daily tally during lockdown

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 36 to 41,698 as of 1600 GMT on June 13, government data showed on Sunday.
The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.
The daily tally of COVID-19 deaths usually dips at the weekend due to delays in reporting fatalities.
Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain will urgently review its two-meter social distancing rule as it tries to help the economy recover from a 25 percent coronavirus crisis collapse.
Meanwhile, the worldwide coronavirus death toll reached 430,289, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
