Qatar announces 3 new deaths due to coronavirus, 1,186 confirmed new cases

Qatar confirmed three more patients have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 73 as of Sunday, according to health officials.

The country also detected 1,185 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, raising its total number of active cases to 22,631 so far while 79,602 people have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Ministry states that in the last 24 hours 13 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 231,” a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health read.

In the past 24 hours, 1,646 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of people recovered in the State of Qatar to 56,898 cases.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Qatar plans to begin lifting restrictions on June 15, allowing some mosques to reopen. In a second phase, partial opening of restaurants will take place followed by a third phase that will allow the resumptions of flights from low-risk countries. Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate but with limited capacity.

(With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Joanne Serrieh)

Read more:

Qatar is postponing $8 billion of contracts due to coronavirus: Report

Indian migrant workers in Qatar make plea for repatriation

Pakistan questions Doha over unpaid wages for Pakistani workers in Qatar

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10