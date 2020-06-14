Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches 430,289: AFP tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 430,289 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

At least 7,794,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,513,400 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,436 deaths from 2,074,526 cases. At least 556,606 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 42,720 deaths from 850,514 infections, Britain with 41,662 deaths from 294,375 cases, Italy with 34,301 deaths from 236,651 cases, and France with 29,398 deaths from 193,616 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,132 infections with 78,369 recoveries. It declared 57 new cases on Sunday, its largest daily increase since April, after an outbreak at a Beijing wholefood market.

Europe overall has 187,550 deaths from 2,393,826 cases, the United States and Canada have 123,599 deaths from 2,172,934 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 78,293 deaths from 1,614,810 cases, Asia 22,824 deaths from 822,639 cases, the Middle East 11,591 deaths from 548,026 cases, Africa 6,301 deaths from 233,992 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,710 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 15:24 - GMT 12:24