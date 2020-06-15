Coronavirus: Bahrain records 317 new cases after conducting 6,779 COVID-19 tests

Bahrain recorded 317 new coronavirus cases after conducting 6,779 COVID-19 tests, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 18,544, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The new cases include 51 expatriate workers, 164 people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals, and two others who had traveled abroad, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 379 people recovered from COVID-19 in Bahrain, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 13,197.

There are currently 140 people receiving treatment, out of which 18 are in a critical condition, the ministry added.

So far, 5,286 people are stable out of a total of 5,304 active cases.

The ministry advised the public to adhere to precautionary measures and maintain social distancing rules to ensure that the virus is contained.

