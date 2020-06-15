Coronavirus: Bahrain records 317 new cases after conducting 6,779 COVID-19 tests

Bahrain recorded 317 new coronavirus cases after conducting 6,779 COVID-19 tests, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 18,544, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
Out of 6779 COVID-19 tests carried out on 14 June 2020, 317 new cases have been detected among 151 expatriate workers, 164 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 2 are travel related. There were 379 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 13197— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 15, 2020
SHOW MORE
MOH: There are currently 140 #COVID19 cases receiving treatment, of which 18 are in a critical condition. 5286 cases are stable out of a total of 5304 active cases #Be_Responsible #TeamBahrain— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 15, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 09:46 - GMT 06:46