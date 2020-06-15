Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates airlines resumes flights to and from Bahrain

An Emirate’s airline plane from Dubai landed at Bahrain International Airport Monday, marking the return of regular flights between the Kingdom and the emirate, according to a statement released by the government of Dubai.

Emirates will now offer seven flights per week from Bahrain to Dubai on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with passengers able to connect through Dubai on to other Emirates’ destinations.

.@Emirates resumes flights to/from Bahrain. The airline is set to operate seven weekly flights from Bahrain to #Dubai utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to carry cargo as well as passengers travelling home or for essential purposeshttps://t.co/LBhDAvQTfX pic.twitter.com/9bh0Pt8foI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 15, 2020

Last Thursday, Emirates said it would be adding Cairo, Egypt, to its list of destinations, bringing the total number of cities serviced by the airline to 30.

The news follows the announcement on Tuesday that the airline would be adding flights to Kabul, Afghanistan from June 25, bringing the total number of destinations offered by the airline to 30.

In addition to Kabul, Emirates has previously announced flights to Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila, the statement read.

Travelers from Pakistan are also able to book flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

UAE opens airports

Earlier this month, the UAE announced it would allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.

The announcement was made during a coronavirus press briefing by Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The decision to suspend passenger flights to and from the country is still in effect,” al-Dhaheri said.

He added that limited flights will be temporarily permitted for the purpose of “evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country.”

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Etihad, Emirates and other Gulf airlines have been offering flights out of the UAE for those looking to return, but incoming flights are limited.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces four flights to Cairo, Egypt from June 14

Dubai’s Emirates airline plans to cut staff amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates to fly to Kabul, Afghanistan, total destinations to 30

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23