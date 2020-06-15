CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India’s train carriages to be turned into makeshift hospital wards 

Migrants arrive at a railway station in a bus to board a train in Mumbai. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, New Delhi Monday 15 June 2020
India’s home minister has offered 500 railway carriages for use as makeshift coronavirus hospital wards as the capital New Delhi struggles to contain a spike in cases.

Amit Shah, India’s second-most powerful politician after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was set to convene a meeting Monday with all major political parties represented on the deteriorating situation in the capital.

Delhi has about 9,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients among public and private hospitals, but a state government panel of experts has said that Delhi will need at least 15,000 beds by the end of June.

India’s health ministry reported a jump of more than 11,000 new coronavirus infections nationwide for a third consecutive day, taking the total caseload to more than 332,000, including 9,520 deaths.

India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil.

