Coronavirus: Oman reports 1,043 new cases, majority in Omani citizens

Oman reported on Monday 1,043 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 24,524, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said that 614 Omani citizens and 429 non-Omani expatriates were infected.
The total number of recoveries in Oman rose to 9,533 after 1,079 people recovered from COVID-19, the ministry added.
Four people died of the virus, raising the coronavirus death toll in the country to 108.
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46