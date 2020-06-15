Coronavirus: One in six refuse to wear face mask on public transport, says poll

One in six people in the UK will refuse to wear face masks on public transport when rules mandating their use come into effect on Monday, a poll published and funded by UK-based newspaper i said.

The poll also found that around 50 percent of people had worn a mask at some point during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, while only one in eight had worn a mask while they left their home. Nearly 40 percent said they had been wearing a mask some or most of the time, i reported.

Face masks have been identified by scientists as critical in the fight against the coronavirus, with one recent study noting that the use of face masks along with lockdowns could prevent a second wave or third wave of COVID-19.

“Under certain conditions, when lockdown periods are implemented in combination with 100 percent face mask use, there is vastly less disease spread,” the researchers said in the published study.

i’s poll surveyed 1,500 UK adults, and asked them about face masks and coverings in a wide variety of different settings, while 16 percent said they would not wear a face mask on public transport, 78 percent said that they would.

Half of all those surveyed also said that they would wear a mask if they visited a supermarket, with 42 percent saying they would not.

The UK reported 36 more deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total toll to 41,698, according to government data.

The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that required people to stay at home except for travel to work, if necessary, and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain will urgently review its two-meter social distancing rule as it tries to help the economy recover from a 25 percent collapse.

With Reuters

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 36, lowest daily tally during lockdown

UK's Johnson warns attacks against police to be met with 'full force of the law'

UK coronavirus drugmaker AstraZeneca receives $23.7 mln from US government agency

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26