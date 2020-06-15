Coronavirus: UAE citizens, residents can fly to some destinations starting June 23

The United Arab Emirates announced that its citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to specific destinations according to set conditions and procedures starting June 23, according to an official statement.
A list of the destinations would be announced at a later time, according to state news agency WAM.
The list would also include the categories of people allowed to travel and the necessary procedures passengers are expected to adhere to before and after their journeys and return to the country, WAM added in its report.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
News of the new destinations and lifting of travel restrictions into and out of the country comes as an Emirate’s airline plane from Dubai landed at Bahrain International Airport Monday, marking the return of regular flights between the Kingdom and the emirate.
Earlier this month, the UAE announced it would allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Last Thursday, Emirates said it would be adding Cairo, Egypt, to its list of destinations, bringing the total number of cities serviced by the airline to 30.
The news follows the announcement on Tuesday that the airline would be adding flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, from June 25, bringing the total number of destinations offered by the airline to 30.
Al Arabiya English's Matthew Amlôt contributed to this report.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates airlines resumes flights to and from Bahrain
Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces four flights to Cairo, Egypt from June 14
Dubai’s Emirates airline plans to cut staff amid coronavirus crisis
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 22:32 - GMT 19:32