Coronavirus: UAE extends ban on movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened

The United Arab Emirates is extending a travel ban to and from the emirate of Abu Dhabi by one week starting Tuesday, June 16, according to an official statement.
“Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced an extension on the ban on movement entering and exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday, June 16, for one week,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) tweeted on Monday.
The country initially restricted movement into the capital from June 2 in line with measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced at the time.
This means that residents of other emirates will be unable to enter Abu Dhabi, while Abu Dhabi residents will be unable to leave.
Meanwhile, an Emirate’s airline plane from Dubai landed at Bahrain International Airport Monday, marking the return of regular flights between the Kingdom and the emirate.
