Coronavirus: UAE to issue bonuses to ‘vital’ medical sector employees

The UAE government will issue bonuses to employees working in vital sectors during the coronavirus outbreak, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday.

Medical staff at the Ministry of Health and Prevention will be remunerated in appreciation of the pivotal role they play in countering COVID-19, according to the Dubai Media Office.

One of the criteria for approval is that an employee must have exceeded a working period of two months, the emirate’s media office said.

“Both citizens and residents supported the government and showed great societal awareness in adhering to the precautionary instructions against the spread of Covid-19. This guarantees that the UAE will achieve the best recovery once the Covid-19 crisis is over,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Dubai ruler added that each individual in the country “without exception” has played a role in supporting national efforts in various sectors.

“The UAE government team is at the forefront...working closely to serve both Emiratis and residents. We continuously improve services and develop innovative decisions. Our goal is to build a bright future for our young generations,” he said.