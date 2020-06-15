Treating coronavirus in US is ‘humanitarian’ duty, says Saudi Arabian doctor

A Saudi Arabian doctor who stayed in the US to help coronavirus patients has said she was motivated by a sense of duty to humanity.

When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading rapidly in the United States, the Saudi Arabian Nephrology Specialist Dr. Nawf al-Gublan decided she had to stay in the country to help her coworkers in Boston battle the outbreak.

“When the pandemic began, I continued to perform my duties, because my job as a doctor is humanitarian. I am in service of humanity,” al-Gublan said.

An alumna of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston – one of America’s top hospitals – al-Gublan worked to help treat hundreds of patients suffering from COVID-19.

The US has so far reported 2,094,069 cases of the deadly coronavirus since the outbreak was first confirmed in the country on January 20.

For the doctor, the most important part of treating her patients has been the support she gets from her community and loved ones.

“What is most important is the moral support coming from the surrounding community, whether it comes from family and friends, or neighbors, even my patients. I would ask them ‘How are you doing?’ and my patients would reply ‘How are you?’ That is so beautiful,” she said.

More than six thousand Saudi Arabian doctors are helping treat coronavirus patients in 41 countries including Italy and France, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in April.

