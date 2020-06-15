Tributes pour in for Saudi nurse Nujood al-Khaibari who succumbed to coronavirus

Tributes have been pouring in for Saudi Arabian nurse Nujood al-Khaibari who died last week after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus while working in one of the hospitals in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khaibari had worked as a nurse in the Medina province of Saudi Arabia for nearly 15 years, according to the local Okaz newspaper, and leaves behind three daughters and a son.

“Nujood was infected a week ago by the novel coronavirus and entered a critical condition until we received the news of her death, so we ask God to have mercy on her and accommodate her in his spacious heavens,” Dalal, a cousin of al-Khaibari’s, told Okaz.

Medina Ministry of Health Spokesperson Moayad Abu Anq confirmed that al-Khaibari had contracted the virus more than a week ago and was moved to Uhud Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. She passed away on Tuesday night, according to health officials in Medina.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan tweeted on Sunday as part of tributes to the Saudi Arabian nurse.

“We mourn Nujood's loss and remember her brave sacrifice, healthcare heros are battling the global #Covid19 pandemic. Rest in peace #Nurse_Nujood_AlKhaibari,” Princess Reema tweeted.

Many on social media also contributed to the mourning of the Saudi Arabian nurse under the “#Nurse_Nujood_AlKhaibari” hashtag in Arabic over the weekend.

“May God have mercy on her, #Nurse_Nujood_AlKhaibari, who died in her honorable service, and God strengthens everyone who works in the health sector and gives them paradise for their hard work and effort, sacrificing their time and comfort for you dear citizen. They also have families who fear and are worried about their health and safety, so please stay at home and be of help to them by keeping your distance and staying at home,” Twitter user Alanood al-Otaibi wrote.

Saudi Arabia reported 4,233 new cases of coronavirus and 40 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 127,541 and the virus-related death toll to 972, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

