Coronavirus: Kuwait records more recoveries than new cases, 8,449 active cases remain

Kuwait has confirmed 527 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 36,958, according the to the health ministry.
Of the new cases, 264 are Kuwaiti nationals, 85 are Indian, 38 are Egyptian nationals and 32 are from Bangladesh.
Despite an increase in new cases, the ministry recorded 675 additional recoveries, increasing the total number of recoveries to 28,206.
Five people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, taking the death toll to 303.
The total number of active cases in Kuwait is now 8,449.
Health authorities continue to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10