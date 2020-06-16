Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 4,267 new cases, raising total to 136,315

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,267 new cases, over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 136,315, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.
The city of Riyadh had the highest number of new infections with 1,629 new cases, similar to recent days. The city of Jeddah had the second highest with 477 cases followed by Mecca with 224 new cases.
Despite an increase in new infections, 1,650 people who had previously tested positive for the virus in the Kingdom have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 89,540.
The health ministry also reported 41 new deaths, taking the death toll to 1,052 as of June 16.
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53