Coronavirus: UK thanks Saudi Arabia medical equipment donation to health service

The UK is “very grateful to Saudi Arabia” after the Kingdom donated hundreds of thousands of medical gowns to the UK National Health Service (NHS), Britain’s foreign secretary said Sunday.
Saudi Arabia and the UK “will continue to work together to tackle this global pandemic,” Dominic Raab said in a tweet.
The Kingdom has been donating to the global fight against the deadly pandemic, which has so far claimed over 434,000 lives around the world.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia donated $150 million to support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GIVA), and $500 million to help international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a message of values and international solidarity, highlighting the work of more than six thousand Saudi doctors in 41 countries “standing by” fellow humans in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud on the launch of the vaccine donation added that the Kingdom has provided over $86 billion in aid throughout the last three decades to over 81 countries to help them improve their livelihood and healthcare.
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34