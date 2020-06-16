Coronavirus: UK thanks Saudi Arabia medical equipment donation to health service

The UK is “very grateful to Saudi Arabia” after the Kingdom donated hundreds of thousands of medical gowns to the UK National Health Service (NHS), Britain’s foreign secretary said Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and the UK “will continue to work together to tackle this global pandemic,” Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

Very grateful to Saudi Arabia🇸🇦 for the generous donation of hundreds of thousands of medical gowns to our NHS. 🇬🇧 and 🇸🇦 will continue to work together to tackle this global pandemic. @KSRelief_EN