Coronavirus: Oman cases surpass 25,000 with 745 new infected reported

Oman on Tuesday reported 745 new cases of coronavirus and six new deaths, the health ministry said. Of the new infections, 368 cases were found in non-Omanis, and 377 cases were detected in Omanis.

Today’s new case count is a downward shift from the past couple days that have seen case counts in the 1000s reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

As of June 16, the total case count in the country stands at 25,269 according to the Ministry of Health, and there have been 1,556 new recoveries, with 11,089 recoveries to date. One hundred and fourteen people have died from the coronavirus so far in Oman.

The ministry released a breakdown of the age groups of those who died due to virus complications. Majority of those who died were between the agest of 60-69 years old.

The ministry continues to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

Oman reported its first two COVID-19 cases on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran. The government moved to implement lockdowns and other preventative measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

Read more:

Germany launches coronavirus tracking app: Corona-Warn-App

UAE records one death, 304 new coronavirus infections after conducting 43,000 tests

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32