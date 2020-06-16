Saudi Arabian fund launches $986 mln initiatives to support industrial enterprises

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) said on Tuesday it launched initiatives totaling 3.7 billion riyals ($986.40 million) to support private sector industrial enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The initiatives include deferment and restructuring of loan instalments for small, medium and large enterprises, as well as medical ones. They also include lines of credit to finance operating expenses for up to three months for some small and medium-sized enterprises, SIDF said in a statement.
($1 = 3.7510 riyals)
Read more:
International flights to, from Saudi Arabia halted until further notice
Saudi Arabia to host 12-hour online MDL Beast Freqways music festival
Campaign for Twitter to move office out of Dubai under scrutiny for Qatar links
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05