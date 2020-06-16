UAE records one death, 304 new coronavirus infections after conducting 43,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates confirmed one more patient has died due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to health officials, while also detecting 304 new cases after conducting 43,000 additional tests.
The new infections detected in the past 24 hours on Monday now brings the total number of cases in the UAE to 42,294.
The country’s current death toll now stands at 289 after another person died to the complications on Monday.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also confirmed an additional 701 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,462.
Officials in the UAE announced on Monday that its citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to specific destinations according to set conditions and procedures starting June 23.
A list of the destinations would be announced at a later time, according to state news agency WAM.
The list would also include the categories of people allowed to travel and the necessary procedures passengers are expected to adhere to before and after their journeys and return to the country, WAM added in its report.
