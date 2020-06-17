Coronavirus: Bahrain's COVID-19 cases near 20,000 mark after new infections

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain reached at least 19,553 on Tuesday, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.
Most of the newly detected cases were among expatriate workers, people who came into contact with previously infected individuals, and a few were travel-related.
The number of COVID-19 patients who were "discharged" reached 13,866. Meanwhile, the death toll stood at 47 fatalities.
As part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bahrain put in place several precautionary measures such as social distancing and banning gatherings of more than five people.
It also mandated that everyone wear a mask or some type of face covering while in public places.
However, the Bahraini authorities reported at least 4,735 fines for individuals who did not adhere to the coronavirus guideline regarding face-covering, according to state news agency BNA.
Earlier this month, the country allowed Friday group prayers in mosques as part of the government's plan to start easing coronavirus restrictions. The easing began towards the end of May and included allowing babershops and women's salons and outdoor cinemas to resume operation, as well as other activities to resume.
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 01:21 - GMT 22:21