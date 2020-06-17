Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi allows leaving emirate without a permit, entry requires one

Citizens and residents of the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi will be allowed to leave the emirate without needing a permit, but entry back to the emirate will require a permit obtained from the police and precautionary coronavirus measures will apply, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

The emirate had initially banned movement in and out of it, as well as between the regions of Abu Dhabi, starting from June 2, as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Abu Dhabi extended the movement restrictions for another week on June 9, and for another week starting June 16.

Now people can exit Abu Dhabi without needing a permit, and those who which to enter the emirate can do so after obtaining a permit (which can be applied for here: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit).

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that citizens and residents may leave Abu Dhabi emirate without a permit. pic.twitter.com/YSVfIbQEDP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 16, 2020

Movement between Abu Dhabi’s regions, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra is allowed given that the individual obtains a permit.

However, movement of workers remains restricted within the aforementioned regions and their entry to and exit from the emirate remains prohibited.

There are 42,982 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE, 28,861 recovered COVID-19 patients, and the death toll stands at 293 fatalities as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi gives $270 fines for dumping face masks, gloves on streets

Coronavirus: UAE extends ban on movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates plans air bridges to Europe for quarantine-free travel

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 01:32 - GMT 22:32