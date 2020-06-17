Coronavirus: Dubai announces resumption of water sports competitions, events

Dubai has announced the resumption of water sports competitions after they were suspended due to coronavirus precautionary measures, the emirate’s sports council revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

The council added that several events are expected to take place soon off the coast of Dubai and the Hatta Dam lake. However, the events will be held with no fans or spectators inside the venues.



Also, those under the age of 12 and over 60 will not be allowed to take part in the competitions nor will they be allowed inside facilities. This ban includes individuals suffering from chronic or respiratory diseases regardless of age, according to the statement.

All individuals present must wear a face mask at all times. The council also recommends the use of goggles or face shields for extra protection.



Organizers are required to sanitize venues before and after competitions and maintain “a regular cleaning regime along with cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and common areas at least once every hour, and shared objects each time they are used.”



The decision was made in line with the government’s plan to gradually open all sectors and complies with instructions issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies, the sports council said in its statement.

On Friday, the sports council allowed the reopening of Dubai pools and the resumption of water sports activities throughout the emirate.

