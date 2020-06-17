Coronavirus: Kuwait records 575 new cases, 55 pct are Kuwaiti nationals

Kuwait has recorded 575 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 37,533, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
The ministry also recorded 690 new recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,896.
Meanwhile, three people who had previously tested positive for the virus in Kuwait have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Of the new cases 55 percent of Kuwaiti nationals and the rest are foreign nationals.
Almost all of the latest cases who contracted the virus are cases of contact.
As of June 17, Kuwait has 8,331 active cases remaining while the Kingdom has confirmed 28,896 recoveries so far.
Health authorities continue to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.
