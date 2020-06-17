CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Qatar records 1,201 new cases, four deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man at a drive-thru testing service for coronavirus in the capital Doha. (AFP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 16 June 2020
Text size A A A

Qatar on Tuesday reported 1,201 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four virus-related deaths, the health ministry said.

The ministry added in a post on Twitter that it recorded 1,780 recoveries from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 60,461.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Meanwhile, Indian migrant workers in Qatar, saying they have faced problems, including job loss, lack of accommodation and food, have asked on Twitter for their embassy to help repatriate them.

One video showed Indian migrants standing in a long line outside the embassy in Doha.

The economic downturn caused by coronavirus left many migrant workers in the construction sector out of work as companies put projects on halt.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 23:43 - GMT 20:43

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top