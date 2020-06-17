Dubai on way to recovery, coronavirus infections rate in past 3 weeks down: Official

Dubai is progressing on the road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with the rate of infections in the last three weeks having fallen “considerably,” said Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, on Tuesday.

“An analysis of indicators in the last three months shows a significant decline in cases. The rate of infections in the last three weeks has fallen considerably while the rate of recoveries has increased. The number of cases requiring hospitalization also saw a decline,” Sharif added, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Dubai official also highlighted the fact that there has been a decline in the number of people visiting hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms in the last few weeks.

He stressed that most government and private hospitals in the emirate have resumed their diagnostic and treatment services and their capacity is not under pressure due to COVID-19 cases.

Starting from May 27, when Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shortened curfew, eased some restrictions on activities and allowed the resumption of businesses, the emirate has been increasingly re-opening.

Since then, the emirate continued re-opening including: allowing shopping malls and private sector businesses to operate at fully capacity, reopening of pools and resumption of water sports activities, and allowing 100 percent of public sector employees to return to work in their offices.

Dr. Sharif said that residents showed a high level of adherence to health guidelines and precautionary measures, which he said contributed significantly to Dubai’s progress.

He stressed that the community’s “commitment remains crucial to avoiding any future setbacks that could undermine the efforts of the last few months as well as regaining the emirate’s economic momentum and enabling all sectors to resume normal activities.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Crown Prince says will focus next on helping seniors, families

Dubai reopens business activities as coronavirus curfew eases: 10 questions answered

Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 02:27 - GMT 23:27