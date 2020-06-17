Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced on Tuesday that he is infected with the novel coronavirus, has mild symptoms, and that he is will continue working in isolation.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” he said.

The President added that he will continue all his activities by teleworking in isolation.

“It is true I have mild symptoms, but I have already started my treatment and feel better. Nevertheless they have recommended rest, but I will continue working remotely through my aides and collaborators,” Hernandez said.

All personnel working with the president will be tested by medical teams, according to the president.

The President’s wife and two of his aides have also tested positive and are all receiving treatment.

First lady Ana Garcia de Hernandez is asymptomatic and will self-quarantine at home, the government said.

Honduras has reported more than 9,000 virus infections and 300 deaths.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15