Mink with coronavirus at Danish farm to be culled

Mink at a farm in Denmark were found to be infected with the new coronavirus and the whole stock now has to be culled, Danish authorities said on Wednesday.
The outbreak is the first in Denmark, the world’s largest producer of mink skins, but comes shortly after the virus was detected at 13 mink farms in the Netherlands where roughly 570,000 minks have been ordered culled.
“The government has decided, on a precautionary principle, that the infected mink stock will be culled to minimize the risk of potential spread of the disease,” said the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration in a statement.
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 14:35 - GMT 11:35