Coronavirus: Countries UAE citizens, residents can travel to starting from June 23

The UAE on Wednesday announced a list of countries that citizens and residents can travel to starting from June 23 as part of the government’s efforts to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

The countries have been divided into three categories: high risk, moderate risk, and low risk.

Citizens and residents of the UAE will only be allowed to travel to “low risk” countries. However, some groups of people may be allowed to travel to countries with a “moderate risk,” only if it is absolutely necessary.

The group allowed to travel to “moderate risk” countries includes: citizens who have approval to receive medical treatment abroad, those traveling for diplomatic or military missions, those traveling on official business or to attend conferences, people who have first-degree relatives – meaning parents, children or siblings – in the destination country, and those traveling for an emergency (death of a family member or spouse).

Travelers will be expected to submit a travel request through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and register for the ‘Tawajudi’ service before travel, undergo a COVID-19 test before and after their trip, and will be asked to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

The destination countries may also have their own set of procedures and measures in place, and UAE citizens and residents are expected to check regulations before they travel.

Following is the categorized list of countries all UAE citizens and residents can travel to:

1. Low risk:

-Australia

-Austria

-The Bahamas

-Bahrain

- Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Brunei

-Bulgaria

-The Czech Republic (Czechia)

-China

-Costa Rica

-Croatia

-Cyprus

-Finland

-Fiji

-Georgia

-Greece

-Hong Kong

-Hungary

-Iceland

-Ireland

-Japan

-Jordan

-Latvia

-Lithuania

-Luxemburg

-Malaysia

-Maldives

-Malta

-Mauritius

-Montenegro

-New Zealand

-Norway

-Singapore

-Romania

-South Korea

-Seychelles

-Slovakia

-Switzerland

-Taiwan

-Thailand

-Tunisia

2. Moderate risk:

-Belgium

-Denmark

-Holland

-Poland

-Portugal

-Oman

-Canada

-Estonia

-France

-Germany

-Morocco

-Kuwait

-Slovenia

-Tanzania

