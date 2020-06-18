Coronavirus: Dubai fitness centers, gyms can operate at 100 pct capacity

Fitness centers and gyms in Dubai can now operate at 100 percent capacity, and children under 12 and individuals over 60 years old will be able to partake in sport activities as long as coronavirus preventative measures are maintained, the Dubai Sports Council announced on Thursday.

Fitness centers and gyms were allowed to reopen in the emirate starting May 27 at 50 percent capacity, but children under the age of 12 and people over 60 years old were banned from gyms and fitness centers.

The council has issued a list of protocols that all facilities must follow to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Shower facilities, lockers, and changing rooms can open on the condition that they are cleaned after every use, or at least once an hour, according to the council.

Social distancing measures must also be maintained, masks have to be worn at all times except during intense physical activities, visitors’ temperatures must be checked, and sanitizers must be made available.

Facilities that are unable to maintain social distancing must reduce their capacity, while fitness centers must make sure that every personal trainer has a maximum of two trainees with them.

In case of a possible COVID-19 outbreak, all facilities must ensure they have a contingency plan ready.

If a person’s temperature exceeds 37.5 Celsius, they will not be allowed to enter the facility.

