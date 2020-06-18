Coronavirus: Oman detects 739 new cases, 1,467 COVID-19 recoveries

Oman detected 739 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 26,818, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
Out of the newly reported cases, 427 cases were detected in non-Omani expatriates and 302 cases were detected in Omani citizens.
Three people died of COVID-19 on Thursday, which raises the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 119.
Meanwhile, 1,467 people recovered from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in Oman is now 13,264.
Oman has been ramping up its efforts to test more people and has tested 2,347 people within the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, 56 people were admitted to health facilities to be treated for the virus.
