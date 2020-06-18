Coronavirus: Resuming international flights to, from Saudi Arabia under review 

The decision to resume international flights to and from Saudi Arabia will be made based on recommendations from special committees who are currently studying the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman for the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Wednesday.
International flights to and from the Kingdom were suspended on March 15 as part of preventative measures to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, but now as countries around the world are beginning to gradually open up, Saudi Arabia will also review its coronavirus travel policies.
“There are specialized committees to carry out studies in this regard, and whenever these committees recommend that the time is appropriate for the resumption of international flights, the decision in this regard will be announced then,” Ibrahim Al-Rawsaa told local news outlets.
Saudia Airlines on Sunday said that all international travel will continue to be suspended until further notice. The Kingdom resumed domestic flights on May 31 via Saudia Airlines.
Currently, only flights carrying Saudi Arabian citizens who were stranded abroad, or expatriates wishing to return to their home countries have been allowed to operate from abroad to the Kingdom.
