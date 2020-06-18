CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Twenty-six banks utilize $12 bln from UAE’s central bank support scheme

A customer uses an ATM machine at the Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE. (File photo: Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Thursday 18 June 2020
Text size A A A

A total of 26 banks operating in the UAE utilized 44 billion dirhams ($12 billion) of the relief liquidity funds allocated by the government to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“Up to date, banks operating in the UAE availed 88 percent of the AED 50 billion liquidity facility, equivalent to AED 44 billion of allocated funds. A total of 26 banks availed the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) liquidity facility, with 17 banks drawing down 100 percent,” the Board of Directors of the UAE’s Central Bank said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

In mid-March, the UAE’s central bank announced TESS, a comprehensive initiative to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy worth 100 billion dirhams ($27.2 billion).

Fifty billion dirhams of that scheme was allotted to helping banks and financial institutions under the central bank’s jurisdiction.

This facilitated temporary relief from the payments of principal and interest on outstanding loans for all affected private sector companies, SMEs and customers in the UAE. It also increased the banks’ lending capacity.

A few days after the UAE announced TESS, ratings agency Moody’s said the stimulus package would “soften” the coronavirus blow to the country’s economy and banks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Categories, restrictions: All the facts about UAE allowing travel amid coronavirus

UAE exceeds 3 mln coronavirus tests, ranks 1st in screening per capita: Minister

Coronavirus: Dubai re-opens more activities, lifts entry ban of elderly, children

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 04:13 - GMT 01:13

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top