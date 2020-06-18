Coronavirus: UAE records drop in cases as recoveries surpass 30,000

The UAE recorded 388 new coronavirus cases after 40,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UAE to 43,752, the government announced on Thursday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Meanwhile, 704 people recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 30,241.
Two people died of the complications due to the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the health ministry. This brings the virus-related death toll to 298.
The rate of infection has been “considerably” falling in the country in the last three weeks, the Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif said on Tuesday.
Dubai has been gardually easing its coronavirus restrictions, which are aimed at allowing economic and social life to return to normal. Gyms, fitness centers, malls, and swimming pools have been allowed to operate at full capacity.
The government has also issued a list of countries that UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel to staring from June 23.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Countries UAE citizens, residents can travel to starting from June 23
Coronavirus Q&A: 10 questions answered as Dubai eases its lockdown further
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23