CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Kuwait reduces coronavirus curfew hours starting June 21, lifts lockdown on districts

An aerial view shows Kuwait City after the country entered virtual lockdown, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Kuwait City. (Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Thursday 18 June 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait has decided to reduce the nighttime nationwide curfew hours imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic starting from June 21, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) citing a cabinet decision.

The new curfew will now begin from 7 p.m. local time and last until 5 a.m. each day, according to the cabinet decision.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country will also see a lifting of a total lockdown on several districts and neighborhoods imposed on Hawalli, al-Nugra, Hawalli square, and Khaitan beginning next Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait says people not wearing masks face 3 months jail, $16,000 fine

Kuwait breaks up riot over repatriation by Egyptian workers

Kuwait expands coronavirus curfew during Ramadan, extends public sector suspension

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 21:15 - GMT 18:15

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top