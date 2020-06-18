Kuwait reduces coronavirus curfew hours starting June 21, lifts lockdown on districts

Kuwait has decided to reduce the nighttime nationwide curfew hours imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic starting from June 21, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) citing a cabinet decision.
The new curfew will now begin from 7 p.m. local time and last until 5 a.m. each day, according to the cabinet decision.
The country will also see a lifting of a total lockdown on several districts and neighborhoods imposed on Hawalli, al-Nugra, Hawalli square, and Khaitan beginning next Sunday.
