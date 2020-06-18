Qatar records four deaths due to coronavirus, 1,267 new infections

Qatar on Thursday reported 1,267 new cases of infections of the novel coronavirus, according to the country’s health ministry, while four deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The ministry added in a post on Twitter that it recorded 1,470 recoveries from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 63,642.
The four new deaths confirmed on Thursday now brings Qatar’s death toll due to coronavirus to 85 since the outbreak first began.
With the new infections announced, Qatar’s currently number of active cases stands at 20,713. The total number of people currently under acute hospital care is at 1,124 patients while 230 are currently in ICU care, 11 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours.
As the pandemic sweeps across the world, Indian migrant workers in Qatar are saying they have faced problems, including job loss, lack of accommodation and food, have asked on Twitter for their embassy to help repatriate them.
Qatar begin lifting restrictions on June 15, allowing some mosques to reopen. In a second phase, partial opening of restaurants will take place followed by a third phase that will allow the resumptions of flights from low-risk countries. Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate but with limited capacity.
