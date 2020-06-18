UAE exceeds 3 mln coronavirus tests, ranks 1st in screening per capita: Minister

The UAE has conducted more than three million coronavirus tests in record time, and the country ranks first globally in COVID-19 screening per capita, said Minister of Health Dr. Abdul Rahman al-Owais on Wednesday.
“The UAE, five months after the detection of the first COVID-19 case, has become an inspirational model to be followed for proactive measures and effective crisis management,” he said in a press conference as cited by state news agency WAM.
“The UAE has proved its ability to address this challenge in a highly effective manner, by relying on its front-line workers and on the compliance of its people with the preventive and precautionary measures. Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE now ranks first in the world in terms of screening per capita, hitting the three million test mark in a record time,” he added.
According to statistics website statista.com, the chart showing the number of coronavirus tests performed per million population in the most impacted countries worldwide shows that the UAE is at the top of the list and further ahead from the screening rates of other countries.
As for the latest statistics on COVID-19 cases in the UAE, the country reported on Wednesday 382 new cases of coronavirus infection, 676 recoveries and the death of two people, according to Dr. Amna al-Dahak al-Shamsi, spokesperson of the UAE Government.
The UAE tally now is at 43,364 confirmed coronavirus cases, 29,537 recovered COVID-19 patients, and the death toll stands at 295 fatalities.
Al Shamsi: Additional 39,000 Covid-19 tests were performed today, revealing 382 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 43,364. #UAEGov