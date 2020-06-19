CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Oman detects 852 new cases, six COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 19 June 2020
Oman detects 852 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 27,670 and the virus-related death toll to 125, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 368 were detected in Omani citizens and 484 were detected in non-Omani expatriates.

Fifty-five people were admitted to facilities to be treated for the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 13,974 after 710 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry conducted 3,317 COVID-19 tests across the country on Friday.

