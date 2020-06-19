Coronavirus: UAE reports 393 new cases, 755 new recoveries

The UAE recorded 393 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,145, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The new cases were detected after over 38,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, according to WAM.

Two people died of the virus on Friday, raising the total number of virus-related deaths in the UAE to 300.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 30,996 after 755 people recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 393 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 44,145. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 19, 2020

The rate of infection has been “considerably” falling in the country in the last three weeks, the Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif said on Tuesday.

Dubai has been gardually easing its coronavirus restrictions, which are aimed at allowing economic and social life to return to normal. Gyms, fitness centers, malls, and swimming pools have been allowed to operate at full capacity.

The government has also issued a list of countries that UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel to staring from June 23.

