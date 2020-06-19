Coronavirus: UAE’s Etihad Airways to recommence flights to Athens from June 24

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will recommence flights from Abu Dhabi to Athens, Greece, starting June 24, according to the airline as more travel restrictions are eased amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to Etihad, the airline will operate two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
In a statement, the airline said the flights will connect guests traveling to and from Athens with key destinations in Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi as well.
“The addition of Athens increases the total number of international flights being flown by Etihad throughout June to 25 destinations, with plans to significantly increase the number of scheduled flights around the world, as international travel restrictions are lifted,” read a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Throughout May and June, the airline increased frequencies on previously announced special flights and added new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto.
The announcement on Thursday follows an earlier confirmation of a list of countries citizens and residents of the UAE can travel to starting from June 23 as part of the government’s efforts to loosen coronavirus restrictions. Countries were divided into three categories: high risk, moderate risk, and low risk.
Etihad and other UAE airlines had only been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners wishing to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of foreigners due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Last Update: Friday, 19 June 2020 KSA 04:54 - GMT 01:54