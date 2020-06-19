Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surpass 150,000 after 4,301 new cases detected

The total number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in Saudi Arabia surpassed 150,000 after the Kingdom recorded 4,301 new infections, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The country now has 150,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The majority of the cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh, where health officials detected 1,091 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Hafuf recorded the second highest daily reported number of cases, with 430 infections having been detected in the area.

The other new cases were recorded in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (4301) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (45) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1849) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (95,764) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/y7ajdFWC29 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 19, 2020

Forty-five people died of the coronavirus on Friday, which brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 1,184.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 95,764 after 1,849 people recovered from the disease.

Return to normalcy

Returning to normalcy does not mean that the pandemic is over, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Thursday.

“The virus is still there, the virus is active, the pandemic is still there, and there is still no vaccine. Research is ongoing, and we are hopeful. Treatment protocols are constantly being updated,” he said.

“A return to normalcy is now possible, but must be done with caution,” al-Abd al-Ali added.

Earlier this month, the health ministry spokesman had said that the number of active coronavirus cases and the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia is rising because several members of the public continue to ignore preventative measures.

He urged citizens and residents to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.

