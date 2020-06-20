Coronavirus: About 8,500 Saudi citizens return from US in April and May

Nearly 8,500 citizens of Saudi Arabia were able to return to the Kingdom from the United States in April and May as part of plans to repatriate them amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the US.

The embassy said 3,000 citizens were returned home in April, while 27 flights conducted from Washington, Los Angeles, New York, Houston and Chicago repatriated 5,500 citizens in May.

Most of the citizens who returned home were scholarship students who have now gone back to their homes in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Madinah.

More trips are currently scheduled, with as many as 80 flight planned from various states in America expected to return 16,000-20,000 citizens back home in the coming weeks and months, according to Samer al-Kharashi, deputy head of mission.

The United States lost another 705 people to the new coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), according a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in Saudi Arabia surpassed 150,000 after the Kingdom recorded 4,301 new infections, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

