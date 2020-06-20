Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 3,941 new infections, Riyadh reports slight drop

Saudi Arabia detected 3,941 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 154,233, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Riyadh reported a slight drop in the number of daily reported cases, with 740 new infections having been detected in the last 24 hours. The capital had been recording over 1,000 cases per day since June 9.

Jeddah reported 421 new cases in the past 24 hours, while the other infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the country.

Forty-six people died of COVID-19 on Saturday, which raises the total number of virus-related deaths in the Kingdom to 1,230.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 98,917 after 3,153 people recovered from the coronavirus.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3941) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (46) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (3153) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (98,917) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/9Sii2lmAAM — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 20, 2020

Saudi Arabia will lift its coronavirus restrictions across the country on June 21 – the latest effort by the Kingdom to return to “normalcy,” the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

All economic and commercial activities will be allowed to operate given they adhere to precautionary measures, the ministry added.

International travel will be suspended until further notice, the ministry said, adding that land and sea borders will also remain closed.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 16:13 - GMT 13:13