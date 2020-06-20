Coronavirus: UAE records 388 new cases in line with low trend

The United Arab Emirates recorded 388 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a number in line with its relatively low daily increases over the last week.

Health authorities reported one further death, bringing the total to 301, and 758 more recoveries.

The new cases were diagnosed as part of the UAE's ongoing testing program, with authorities saying they tested 38,000 people in the last 24 hours.

تُعلن وزارة الصحة عن تسجيل 388 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد، و758 حالة شفاء، بالإضافة إلى حالة وفاة واحدة بسبب مضاعفات المرض.



The Ministry of Health announces the register of 388 new cases of #Coronavirus, 758 recoveries and 1 death case due to complications. pic.twitter.com/8wsxC8iT4y — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 20, 2020

The number of new cases is the same as on Thursday, when authorities reported 388 new coronavirus cases after 40,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

The following day reported a slightly higher number of 393 new coronavirus cases, but still a much lower rate than previous weeks.

The rate of infection has been “considerably” falling in the country in the last three weeks, the Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif said on Tuesday.

Dubai has been gardually easing its coronavirus restrictions, which are aimed at allowing economic and social life to return to normal. Gyms, fitness centers, malls, and swimming pools have been allowed to operate at full capacity.

The government has also issued a list of countries that UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel to staring from June 23.

